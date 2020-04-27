News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police officer dies and another wounded after Louisiana shooting

Monday, April 27, 2020 - 02:17 AM

A police officer has died and a colleague is fighting for his life after a shooting in Baton Rouge.

Police were involved in a stand-off lasting for four hours with a man shooting at a Swat team after he fired at two officers and barricaded himself inside a house.

The suspect, named as Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the two officers were shot in a northern residential district in the city, and that one of the officers later died from his injuries.

An officer salutes a motorcycle escort and a coroner’s van carrying the body of a Baton Rouge police officer (John Ballance/The Advocate via AP)
Police said the officers who were shot had responded earlier in the day to reports of gunfire in the area in Louisiana’s capital city.

At a news conference on Sunday evening, the police chief said the killed officer was a 21-year law enforcement veteran and that the wounded colleague had seven years of police work, according to WBRZ-TV.

Mr Paul said: “Our officers — talk about being public servants and the responsibility that comes along with being a law enforcement officer.

“This is a call no chief wants to get.”

Police released few details about the shooting of the two officers or events that led up to it, adding that their investigation is continuing.


Baton RougeLouisianaPoliceShootingTOPIC: Heathrow

