Police officer and two children die in Dutch city shooting

Update: A police officer and two children have been killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that the 35-year-old officer was suspected of being the gunman.

It is not clear if he was related to the children, who were aged eight and 12, or to the 28-year-old woman, but police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told the Associated Press that “it seems like a family incident”.

Police said further investigation was needed to establish the motive.

A shooting in #Dordrecht with tragic consequences and some serious challenges for the police force. https://t.co/iEGJ92eugE — Rut Erdelyi (@RutErdelyi) September 9, 2019

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighbourhood and at least one ambulance parked in the street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an “extremely serious shooting” and he would visit the scene later.

