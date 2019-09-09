News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police officer and two children die in Dutch city shooting

Police officer and two children die in Dutch city shooting
An image of Dordrecht, via Google Earth
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 10:15 PM

Update: A police officer and two children have been killed and a woman was seriously wounded in a shooting at a home in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, authorities said.

Police said in a statement that the 35-year-old officer was suspected of being the gunman.

It is not clear if he was related to the children, who were aged eight and 12, or to the 28-year-old woman, but police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told the Associated Press that “it seems like a family incident”.

Police said further investigation was needed to establish the motive.

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence in a residential neighbourhood and at least one ambulance parked in the street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an “extremely serious shooting” and he would visit the scene later.

Earlier: Three killed in shooting in Dutch city

Three people have been killed and one seriously injured after a shooting in the Netherlands, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened in a residential street in the city of Dordrecht.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told the Associated Press: “It seems like a family incident.”

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence and at least one ambulance parked in a street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an “extremely serious shooting” and he would visit the scene later in the evening.

