News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police Officer accused of killing George Floyd's granted bail in first court hearing

Police Officer accused of killing George Floyd's granted bail in first court hearing
Derek Chauvin did not enter a plea.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 09:17 PM

The police officer accused of killing African American George Floyd last month has been granted bail at $1.25m following his first court appearance.

Protests erupted in the US and worldwide in the wake of the incident last month.

Derek Chauvin attended his first court hearing via videolink, handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit.

Chauvin, 44, faces charges of second-degree murder without intent, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

He did not enter a plea. His next court appearance is set for June 29.

READ MORE

Hundreds line up for George Floyd’s memorial in Houston

More on this topic

Arlene Foster backs police response to anti-racism protestsArlene Foster backs police response to anti-racism protests

Hundreds line up for George Floyd’s memorial in HoustonHundreds line up for George Floyd’s memorial in Houston

Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down in UKPolice chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down in UK

PM Johnson does not believe UK is ‘racist country’ – Number 10PM Johnson does not believe UK is ‘racist country’ – Number 10


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

Mitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to join protestsMitt Romney becomes first Republican senator to join protests

Calm returns to US amid peaceful protestsCalm returns to US amid peaceful protests

Plumage colour determines which flamingos stay in the pink – studyPlumage colour determines which flamingos stay in the pink – study

Persistent negative thinking linked to increased dementia risk, scientists sayPersistent negative thinking linked to increased dementia risk, scientists say


Lifestyle

Intimate, family-only weddings may be allowed later in the summer. It might not be your dream, but it’s a chance to be creative, says Paula BurnsAre small scale celebrations the future of weddings?

With an ever-increasing focus on the need for green energy and sustainability in how we live our lives, I have written numerous times about initiatives to help individuals and families protect the environment.Turning the community green: How groups can help their areas save while contributing to national energy targets

A look behind the scenes of a Cork fashion journalist features among tonight's top tips.Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance

Katie Wright asks skincare experts for advice on how to deal with a sudden outbreak of spots.5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »