Police looking to identify culprit who sparked Italy nightclub stampede

Sunday, December 09, 2018 - 12:20 PM

Italian police are questioning more witnesses to find who sprayed an irritant, triggering a deadly stampede in an overcrowded disco in a town near the Adriatic port of Ancona.

Police Colonel Cristian Carrozza of the Ancona Carabinieri today declined to confirm Italian media reports that investigators had identified a juvenile as the alleged sprayer.

He told RaiNews24 that police had questioned more than 80 witnesses to Saturday’s pre-dawn stampede at the Blue Lagoon disco in Corinaldo and would speak to dozens more.

Rescuers assist injured people outside the nightclub (Stefano Pagliarini/AP)

Five teenagers, all minors, and a mother who accompanied her child to the rap concert at the disco were killed in the stampede.

More than 50 concertgoers were injured, with seven still in a very serious condition today.

Investigators say hundreds more tickets were sold than the disco could handle.

- Press Association


