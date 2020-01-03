News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police kill man who stabbed passer-by to death in Paris park

Friday, January 03, 2020 - 03:50 PM

A man armed with a knife has rampaged through a Paris park attacking passers-by seemingly at random, killing one person and injuring two others before police shot him dead, officials said.

The man’s motives were not immediately clear. A witness said he saw the attacker stab one man and that he appeared to select victims at random.

“We heard screams,” said the witness, who gave only his surname, Dia. Police fired round after round in bringing him down, he added.

“We heard a first shot, someone shout, ‘Drop your weapon!'” he said. Then “there were several shots fired”.

Officials said one victim died and two others were injured in the afternoon attack in Villejuif in the southern suburbs of Paris.

Police union official Yves Lefebvre said officers fired repeatedly because they feared the man was wearing an explosive belt and might blow himself up.

