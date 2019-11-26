Police investigating after baby put up for sale on Craigslist for $500

Authorities in Florida are investigating an advertisement on Craigslist offering the sale of a baby for $500.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesperson, Gertl Plessinger told the Miami Herald that authorities have opened an investigation but declined to go into details about the case.

The ad also offers to "give" the baby's four-year-old sister "for free".

In a screenshot, the add reads: "Selling brand newborn baby for $500. Baby is 2 weeks old. It sleeps, don't make noise at night. Formula and clothes will give to you. Can give you the baby 4 year old sister for free. I live in a quiet influential neighborhood.

"I work for department of children and families. I don't wanna be judged for not wanting these kids."