News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police investigate death of newborn baby at women’s prison in UK

Police investigate death of newborn baby at women’s prison in UK
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 05:00 PM

A newborn baby has died at Britain’s largest women’s prison.

Vicky Robinson, director at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, confirmed that a woman at the jail gave birth to the baby on Friday September 27 but it did not survive.

She said the prison, which is managed by Sodexo Justice Services, is supporting the mother and carrying out a full review.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called by the prison just after 8.30am last Friday and an ambulance crew attended the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Surrey Police said it was investigating the incident to find out what happened.

Ms Robinson said: “We can confirm that a woman at HMP Bronzefield gave birth on 27 September but sadly the baby did not survive. We are supporting the mother through this distressing time and our thoughts are with her, her family and our staff involved.

“We are undertaking a full review and working with all relevant authorities during their investigations. It would not be appropriate to comment any further.”

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “We were called to HMP Bronzefield at 9.07am on Friday September 27 following reports of the death of a child.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is continuing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

More on this topic

‘Poor judgment’ caused police failures in Westminster paedophile claims case‘Poor judgment’ caused police failures in Westminster paedophile claims case

Rory Stewart to run as independent London mayor candidate after quitting ToriesRory Stewart to run as independent London mayor candidate after quitting Tories

Scotland takes ‘historic step’ with ban on smackingScotland takes ‘historic step’ with ban on smacking

Parents hope to move disabled daughter Tafida to Italian hospital within weeksParents hope to move disabled daughter Tafida to Italian hospital within weeks

HMP BronzefieldSurreySurrey PoliceTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Going with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice campGoing with the floe: Scientists to set up Arctic ice camp

Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19Boris Johnson will seek Brexit extension if no deal agreed by October 19

US diplomat feared ‘crazy’ deal by Trump, Ukraine texts showUS diplomat feared ‘crazy’ deal by Trump, Ukraine texts show

Signing Brexit extension on behalf of PM would be unprecedented, says judgeSigning Brexit extension on behalf of PM would be unprecedented, says judge


Lifestyle

Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October. Hannah Stephenson advises how to ensure your fruit keeps its bite.Don’t let mould or disease eat into bumper apple crops this October

You must be female and aged 14 or over to stay at the Som Dona Hotel.No men allowed: Majorca resort becomes ‘first hotel’ in Spain to cater exclusively for women

Spitalfields is the new ‘Restaurant in a Pub’ from Stephen McAllister, who you will know from the telly.Restaurant review: Spitalfields, 25 The Coombe - Dublin

I have had an accidental glut of dark berries this week.Michelle Darmody: Blackcurrants and blackberries

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »