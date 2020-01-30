News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police investigate Alfredo Morelos report of car ‘tampering’

By Press Association
Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 09:42 AM

Police in the UK are investigating after Rangers player Alfredo Morelos reported that he had discovered a man “tampering” with his car.

The Colombian striker’s Lamborghini sports car was removed for “examination” by police after Morelos allegedly discovered someone lurking underneath it on Tuesday night in a secure car park in Glasgow.

Officers said that “no criminality has been established” so far.

It’s a very unfortunate situation and not one that happens to you every day, but he’s fine because that’s the way he is, pretty laid back

Detective Inspector Kenny McDonald said: “Following reports of a man allegedly tampering with a car in a secured car park in Glasgow on Tuesday night, I can confirm that we have removed the vehicle for examination.

“At this time, no criminality has been established.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard praised Morelos for keeping his mind on the job during the match against Ross County on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game, which Rangers won 2-0, Gerrard said: “I haven’t had a chance to speak to Alfredo as I was only made aware a couple of hours before kick-off.

“But I’m told it’s a police investigation now, so we’ll support that and there’s not much I can say on the incident. The good thing is Alfredo’s fine.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation and not one that happens to you every day, but he’s fine because that’s the way he is, pretty laid back.

“He handled the situation extremely well, probably better than I would have done.”

