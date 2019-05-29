Police in UK hunt man who tried to kidnap nine-year-old girl

A CCTV image of a man suspected of trying to kidnap a nine-year-old girl on her way home from school by luring her with sweets has been released by police in the UK.

The youngster left school in Wandsworth, south London, on November 2 and got on a bus on Putney High Street at around 4.45pm.

She got off at Dover Park Drive around 15 minutes later, and saw a man sitting at the stop.

He tried to strike up a conversation with her, attempting to lure her to his house with promises of sweets.

Can you name this man who is wanted for questioning after a girl, aged 9, was the victim of an attempted kidnapping in #Wandsworth? Call 101 quoting 5937/02NOV or tweet @MetCC with info. https://t.co/pAmlpLcBx4 pic.twitter.com/jtVrMbRVgX — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 29, 2019

The girl refused and ran away, but he chased her home, and as she neared the building tried to grab her by the hair.

She managed to get inside and close the door behind her so he could not get in.

Detective Constable Matt Morse, leading the investigation, said: “While incidents like this are rare we are very keen to trace this man and would urge anyone who can identify him to come forward.”

The suspect is a tall, black man, who was wearing dark clothes.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference 5937/02NOV.

- Press Association