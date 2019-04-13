NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police in Spain clash with protesters targeting far-right party

Saturday, April 13, 2019 - 07:10 PM

Police in the Spanish city of Bilbao have clashed with hundreds of protesters outside a rally by a far-right party that is running in the country’s general election this month.

The private news agency Europa Press said two people were arrested by the regional Basque Country police.

Protesters threw bricks and other objects at police, who used batons and shields to clear the street outside a congress centre where Santiago Abascal, leader of the far-right anti-migrant Vox party, was holding a rally.

Vox is trying to win its first seats in the national parliament in Spain’s April 28 election.

Vox is promising to crack down on unauthorised immigration and to recentralise the state, taking away powers from regions like the Basque Country.

- Press Association

