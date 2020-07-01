News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police in Scotland suffer minor injures as man wielding ‘axe’ arrested at Asda

Police in Scotland suffer minor injures as man wielding ‘axe’ arrested at Asda
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 01, 2020 - 03:15 PM

A police car was damaged and two officers injured as a man wielding an “axe” was arrested at an Asda store in Fife.

The incident happened at about 8am on Wednesday when two customers were said to be in a dispute at the Queensgate industrial estate supermarket in Glenrothes.

One man left the store and returned with the weapon before police arrived and arrested a 40-year-old man.

No members of the public were injured in the incident.

An Asda spokesman praised the store manager for closing the door as the man left, moving people towards the storeroom while waiting for the police.

We... would like to praise all of our colleagues at the store who acted quickly and effectively until authorities arrived

He said: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place at the Glenrothes store earlier today and would like to praise all of our colleagues at the store who acted quickly and effectively until authorities arrived.

“The store is now reopen and we are helping the police with their inquiries.”

The man has been charged and is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)
The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)

Inspector Kirk Donnelly said: “We can confirm a 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance at an Asda supermarket, Queensgate industrial estate, around 8.15am on Wednesday July 1.

“The man was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon, but I would like reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.

“A police car was damaged while the suspect was apprehended and officers received minor injuries.

“No members of the public were injured and I would like to thank them for their assistance with this incident.

“The 40-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.”

READ MORE

US buys entire three-month supply of anti-Covid drug remdesivir

More on this topic

UK High Court rules Johnny Depp in breach of court order in The Sun libel caseUK High Court rules Johnny Depp in breach of court order in The Sun libel case

Appeal to trace another 10 people wanted over violence at protests in LondonAppeal to trace another 10 people wanted over violence at protests in London

Men stabbed at Bournemouth beachMen stabbed at Bournemouth beach

Teenagers held on suspicion of manslaughter after death at English castleTeenagers held on suspicion of manslaughter after death at English castle


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

AsdaAsda SupermarketAxeFalkirk Sheriff CourtGlenrothesQueensgate Industrial EstateTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Hong Kong marks China rule after security law’s passageHong Kong marks China rule after security law’s passage

Calls for UN probe of China’s forced birth control on UighursCalls for UN probe of China’s forced birth control on Uighurs

US experts raise concerns about full airline flightsUS experts raise concerns about full airline flights

Dinosaurs from 200 million years ago ‘may have walked like guineafowls’Dinosaurs from 200 million years ago ‘may have walked like guineafowls’


Lifestyle

As restrictions lift and a sense of normalcy returns, Lauren Taylor reflects on the elements of lockdown life we might want to hold on to.Should you maintain a slower pace of life after lockdown?

A large-scale study finds a worrying degree of sunburn among children, says Helen O'CallaghanSun smart: Children need to cover up to stay safe

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Wednesday's TV Highlights: Irish talents shine in Dunkirk and more Premier League football

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »