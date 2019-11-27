News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police in London issue CCTV image of man after ‘boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom’

Police in London issue CCTV image of man after ‘boy sexually assaulted in his bedroom’
By Press Association
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 08:40 AM

Police in the UK have issued a CCTV image of a man in an appeal for information after a young boy reported he was sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder.

Officers were called to a residential address in London shortly after midnight on Saturday, after reports that a man had gained entry to a property.

Metropolitan Police said there was no sign of forced entry, but that the man had entered the child’s bedroom and sexually assaulted him.

The suspect then fled the scene after the young boy told him that he would phone the police, detectives said.

The suspect is described as white, of slim build with short hair and a beard. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

The boy, whose age has not been given to protect his identity, is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident, and have asked anyone who recognises the man, or who was in the area at the time, to contact the force.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Detective Constable Claire Field, from the West Area Command Unit’s Safeguarding team, said: “This matter has clearly caused a great deal of anguish to the boy’s family.

“Police are very concerned and we are carrying out an extensive and well-resourced investigation.

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen running from the area shortly after the assault

“We are appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who was seen running from the area shortly after the assault. It is vital that we speak to him to establish why he was in the vicinity.

“Whilst incidents such as this are thankfully very rare, I would encourage people to ensure that their homes are kept secure at all times and to report anyone acting suspiciously.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or who was in the area at the time, is asked to call police on 101 or contact them via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 145/23NOV.

READ MORE

Bodies of migrants trafficked to UK in lorry returned to Vietnam

More on this topic

Man arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeawayMan arrested in relation to armed robbery at Cork takeaway

Kinahan gang key ‘in drugs trade’ in EuropeKinahan gang key ‘in drugs trade’ in Europe

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Four arrested in connection with serious assault on man in Co KildareFour arrested in connection with serious assault on man in Co Kildare

IckenhamTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Fillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggestsFillings may not be best way to tackle child tooth decay, research suggests

Film fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violenceFilm fans defend Blue Story after claims it sparked violence

Incoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for blocIncoming EU Commission boss sets out priorities for bloc

Residents who fled California wildfire allowed to go homeResidents who fled California wildfire allowed to go home


Lifestyle

With party season in full swing, keeping up with festive engagements doesn’t always leave time for a mad dash home to get changed. So why bother?From desk to dancefloor this festive season

A tenth of us suffer from rosacea and that includes celebrities too!The Skin Nerd: Don’t see red — tackle rosacea from the inside out

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

If you have a gamer to buy for this Christmas, here are some suggestions about suitable presents.Game Tech: Great gamer gifts for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »