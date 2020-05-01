News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police in Hong Kong use pepper spray to disperse protesters

Police in Hong Kong use pepper spray to disperse protesters
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 03:44 PM

Hong Kong police used pepper spray to disperse over a hundred protesters in a shopping centre who were singing and chanting pro-democracy slogans.

The demonstrators sang the protest anthem Glory To Hong Kong and chanted Glory To Hong Kong, Revolution Of Our Times in the New Town Plaza centre in Hong Kong’s New Territories.

As protesters gathered in the centre, riot police stopped and searched some and later told them to leave, saying they were violating social-distancing rules.

The police then sprayed tear gas to disperse the crowd before cordoning off the atrium of the shopping centre.

The protest was one of several that went ahead on May 1, Labour Day, despite rules that forbid public gatherings of more than four people.

Riot police disperse the protesters (Kin Cheung/AP)
Riot police disperse the protesters (Kin Cheung/AP)

Small groups of protesters also gathered near Kowloon’s Mong Kok and Kwun Tong underground stations.

Organisers initially planned citywide protests but many were cancelled, with the organisers urging people to support pro-democracy restaurants instead.

Friday’s protests were the latest in a string of demonstrations over the past week in which protesters gathered in shopping centres.

They follow the arrest of 15 pro-democracy activists and former politicians last Saturday.

The demonstrations are a continuation of a movement that began last June to protest an extradition bill that would have allowed detainees in Hong Kong to be transferred to mainland China.

Although the bill was later withdrawn, the demonstrations continued for months before a lull starting in January as the coronavirus pandemic broke out.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Hong KongTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

UK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talksUK ‘will not subordinate’ laws to EU after deadlocked Brexit trade talks

Vatican closes inquiry into 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old girlVatican closes inquiry into 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old girl

Covid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies sayCovid-19 is ‘not man-made or genetically modified’, US spy agencies say

UK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarityUK government urged to publish lockdown exit strategy to provide clarity


Lifestyle

Keeping your hands from your face needn’t mean forgoing flawless make up, writes Rachel Marie Walsh .Product Watch: A guide to 'hands-free' make-up

Irene Feighan speaks to author Liz Nugent about her recovery following a three-month stay in hospital last year.Shape I'm In: Bestselling author Liz Nugent

Sharon Ní Chonchúir speaks to triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes about shifting her focus from all-out training for Tokoyo 2020 to the virus crisisOlympics dream on hold: Triathlete Dr Carolyn Hayes on switching her focus from Tokyo to the virus crisis

The Taoiseach on the Late Late Show, the grand final of a quiz favourite, and a love letter to Hollywood's golden-age are among today's top picksFriday's TV Highlights: The Taoiseach on the Late Late and quiz grand final among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »