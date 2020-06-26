News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police in England puzzled at ‘bizarre’ reports of 50 people with suitcases near reservoir

By Press Association
Friday, June 26, 2020 - 09:41 AM

Police have been puzzled by a “bizarre” call-out to a waterside beauty spot that ended in mystery.

Officers received reports that about 50 people were walking towards a reservoir in West Sussex, carrying suitcases.

Sussex Police sent units to Ardingly Reservoir, near Balcombe, on Thursday, to see what was going on.

The nature reserve is a well-known spot for fishing, bird watching and water sports.

Restrictions on overnight camping in England do not change until July 4.

But when police got there, no suitcase carriers were to be found.

Providing an update on Friday, Inspector Darren Taylor said on Twitter: “An area search carried out and the team could not locate anyone with suitcases…most bizarre.”


