Police in England puzzled at ‘bizarre’ reports of 50 people with suitcases near reservoir

Police have been puzzled by a “bizarre” call-out to a waterside beauty spot that ended in mystery.

Officers received reports that about 50 people were walking towards a reservoir in West Sussex, carrying suitcases.

Sussex Police sent units to Ardingly Reservoir, near Balcombe, on Thursday, to see what was going on.

Team are currently responding to calls from members of the public in regard to approx 50 people walking towards Ardingly reservoir, carrying suitcases! pic.twitter.com/ozM8HURJjd — Inspector Darren Taylor (@InspectorDarren) June 25, 2020

The nature reserve is a well-known spot for fishing, bird watching and water sports.

Restrictions on overnight camping in England do not change until July 4.

But when police got there, no suitcase carriers were to be found.

Providing an update on Friday, Inspector Darren Taylor said on Twitter: “An area search carried out and the team could not locate anyone with suitcases…most bizarre.”