Police hunt two men after gas is released on Tube train in London

Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 12:03 PM

Police are hunting for two men after gas was released on a Tube train in central London on Saturday.

A number of people were treated at the scene at Oxford Circus by paramedics for coughing and lack of breath.

British Transport Police there were no further concerns for their health and their symptoms “would suggest the gas is CS gas”.

Officers hunting for the perpetrators have released CCTV images of two young white men they want to trace after the incident, which was reported at 9.13am.

- Press Association

