Police hunt suspect after 13 injured in Lyon explosion

Saturday, May 25, 2019 - 11:13 AM

French police are hunting a suspect following an explosion that injured 13 people in a busy pedestrian street in Lyon.

Officers released a photo of a man with a bike caught on CCTV. They describe the suspect, wearing light-coloured shorts and a long-sleeved dark top, as “dangerous”. He is believed to have deposited a sack or package that exploded.

Regional authorities said 13 people suffered mostly minor injuries, including 11 who were still in hospital on Saturday morning.

France’s counter-terrorism office has launched an investigation.

Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb said he had no indication about the suspect’s motives.

- Press Association

