Police hunt for suspect who posed as delivery man to shoot woman with crossbow

Police in Canada are searching for a man who dressed up as a delivery man and shot a woman with a crossbow.

The attack, which happened in Ontario, is being investigated as attempted murder.

After a short chat on the doorstep of a house, the suspect shot the woman in the chest.

Heather Ramore from the Peel Police Department explains what happened:

She said: "The suspect posing as a deliveryman and carrying a large box attended the front door of a house.

"When the victim answered the door, they had a brief conversation. Seconds later, the suspect shot an arrow at the victim from a crossbow that was concealed inside the box he was carrying."

Emergency services were called to the house on Bayberry Drive in the city of Mississauga and found a 44-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries who was taken to hospital.

Officers said the arrow used is "designed to hunt large game such as moose and deer" and "inflict the maximum amount of damage possible".

They have since found the arrow that is believed to have been used in the crime as well as surveillance footage of the incident which you can watch below.