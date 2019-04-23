NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 06:38 AM

A police horse working at a Bank Holiday Monday football match died on duty following a “tragic accident”.

Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole.

Lancashire Constabulary said the horse suffered a serious stomach injury and was pronounced dead at the scene on Seasiders Way at around 5.20pm on Monday.

We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances

The rider is believed to have fallen onto the side of a horsebox and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that it was being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Chief Inspector Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Constabulary’s mounted branch, said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.

“The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

First time buyers - this Cork event is purpose-built for you

Theresa May to convene Cabinet as MPs return to Westminster

Tesla gears up for fully self-driving cars next year

Donegal fire under control as Air Corps helicopter drops 42,000 litres of water on blaze

KEYWORDS

Lancashire ConstabularyLancashire PoliceMorecambe

More in this Section

Officials failed to heed warnings of attacks threat to Sri Lanka, says minister

Proteins ‘work together’ to keep DNA tangle-free

Asos billionaire loses three children in Sri Lanka attacks

Comedian heads for landslide victory in Ukraine presidential election


Lifestyle

Vicky McClure sings out about dementia on BBC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »