Police horse dies after falling onto metal pole at football match in UK

A police horse working at a Bank Holiday Monday football match died on duty following a “tragic accident”.

Morecambe was working at the League One game between Blackpool and Fleetwood at Bloomfield Road and fell onto a metal pole.

Lancashire Constabulary said the horse suffered a serious stomach injury and was pronounced dead at the scene on Seasiders Way at around 5.20pm on Monday.

The rider is believed to have fallen onto the side of a horsebox and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

The force said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that it was being treated as a “tragic accident”.

Chief Inspector Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Constabulary’s mounted branch, said: “We are all completely devastated by the loss of Morecambe in such tragic circumstances.

“The horses are a big part of our police family and Morecambe will be sorely missed by his riders and many colleagues from across the force.”

- Press Association