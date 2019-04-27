NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police hold man after synagogue shooting in California

File photo.
Saturday, April 27, 2019 - 09:19 PM

A shooting at a synagogue has left people injured but the extent is unclear, according to authorities in southern California.

San Diego County sheriff's office also said on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue today.

A handful of police cars were parked outside the synagogue in the city of Poway, just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

Crime tape surrounded the street in front of the building.

Officials say deputies were called just before 11.30am.

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

A truck driver who authorities said expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the deadliest attack on Jews in US history.

He has pleaded not guilty to the October 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.

