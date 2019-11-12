News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong protesters disrupt peak hour trains

Police fire tear gas as Hong Kong protesters disrupt peak hour trains
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 06:43 AM

Police fired tear gas at protesters who disrupted morning trains  onTuesday for the second day in a row as Hong Kong’s five months of anti-government demonstrations turned increasingly violent.

Protesters and police faced off in and around several university campuses as classes were cancelled.

Subways were partially shut down, and passengers on one commuter train disembarked short of the station and were escorted along the tracks in video shown on Hong Kong television.

Recent weeks have been marked by escalating vandalism against shops and train stations along with assaults by both protesters and pro-Beijing supporters on the other side.

The demonstrations have divided the former British territory (Vincent Yu/AP)
The demonstrations have divided the former British territory (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, speaking to news media after a weekly meeting with advisers, called the blocking of the morning commute “a very selfish act.”

“People from different sectors in society are holding fast to their positions and refusing to concede to violence or other radical actions,” she said.

“I hereby express my gratitude to those who are still going to work and school today.”

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen.

A very selfish act

In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument.

The Hong Kong hospital authority said both were in critical condition.

Video of another incident showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.

Police say those events are being investigated but defend the officers’ actions as necessary for their own safety.

Lam pledged Monday to stop the violent protests in comments suggesting harsher legal and police measures could be coming.

The protests initially began over a proposed law that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, where they could face opaque and politically sensitive trials.

Activists saw the bill as another sign of an erosion in Hong Kong’s autonomy and civic freedoms, which China promised would be maintained for 50 years under a “one nation, two systems” principle when the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

More on this topic

Hong Kong leader pledges stiffer measures after violent dayHong Kong leader pledges stiffer measures after violent day

Hong Kong protester shot by police at point blank rangeHong Kong protester shot by police at point blank range

Protesters in Hong Kong vandalise subway station and storm shopping centreProtesters in Hong Kong vandalise subway station and storm shopping centre

Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.Hong Kong politicians facing arrest amid ongoing protests.

Carrie LamTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

SpaceX launches dozens more mini-satellites for global internet projectSpaceX launches dozens more mini-satellites for global internet project

Lib Dems launch High Court challenge over ITV leaders’ debateLib Dems launch High Court challenge over ITV leaders’ debate

Murder suspect professor ordered to be detained by Russian courtMurder suspect professor ordered to be detained by Russian court

Brexit Party will not fight seats won by Tories in 2017, Nigel Farage announcesBrexit Party will not fight seats won by Tories in 2017, Nigel Farage announces


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »