Police find young boy on M6 who had ‘illegally entered the UK’

By Press Association
Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 07:45 AM

A young boy who allegedly illegally entered the UK has been found on the M6 near Birmingham, police say.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said they found the boy on Wednesday night after responding to reports of a pedestrian on the motorway.

“He was split up from his parents a few days ago, and doesn’t know which country they’re in,” the CMPG said in a statement.

“It’s impossible to imagine how scared someone would be, not knowing where they are, not knowing where their parents are, unable to speak the language.

“We’ve taken him to a place of safety with food and water until social services can come and take him to care.”

