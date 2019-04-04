NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police find missing baby after public appeal

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 10:54 PM

A five-month-old boy missing from Sutton Coldfield has been found safe and well, police said.

An appeal was launched on Thursday evening to track down 35-year-old James Dempsey – a man known to the child’s mother.

West Midlands Police announced at about 10.15pm that the baby had been located.

It said that a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction and is being held in custody.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Dempsey at about 7.15pm.

The force said Dempsey’s silver Vauxhall Astra had last been seen on the A45 heading towards Coventry just before 1am on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram said previously: “I am concerned for the safety of this baby and am appealing for help to find him.

“His family are anxious and worried about the baby boy and just want him home safe and well.”

He added: “I am appealing directly to James to contact us or the baby’s family so we can arrange for him to be reunited with his mother – or to take the baby to a place of safety, such as a hospital.”

- Press Association

BabyMissingSutton Coldfield

