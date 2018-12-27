NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Police arrest woman in the UK on suspicion of murdering two young children

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 03:41 PM

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two children in England.

Police said the children, who the force described only as young, were discovered at a property in the Kent coastal town of Margate in the early hours of this morning.

Less than an hour before they were found and taken to hospital, the woman was involved in a car crash and taken to hospital.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "At around 3.35am on Thursday 27 December 2018 officers attended a property in Castle Drive, Margate, due to concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

READ MORE: New Russian weapon ‘renders missile defences useless’

"The South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and two young children were taken to hospital, where they were later declared deceased.

"Police remain at the scene and a 37-year-old woman from Margate has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"The woman had been involved in a road traffic collision on the A299 Thanet Way at around 2.50am and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has now been discharged and taken into custody at a police station."


KEYWORDS

CrimemurderEngland

More in this Section

Vets warn pet owners over compost mould threat

Hundreds of sexual harassment complaints made against policemen in UK, report claims

10 injured as quake from Mount Etna jolts Sicily

Japan to resume commercial whaling, but not in Antarctic


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: January is bleak enough without lobbing unrealistic expectations upon myself

How was it for you? Alan O'Riordan shares his highlights of 2018

Snow storms and heatwaves: Met Éireann look back on the year in weather

Gillian Anderson is back on the small screen with Netflix comedy

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »