News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police and protesters clash in Hong Kong following march

Police and protesters clash in Hong Kong following march
By Press Association
Sunday, August 25, 2019 - 11:39 AM

Skirmishes have taken place between police and protesters in Hong Kong for a second straight day following a pro-democracy march.

While a large crowd rallied in a nearby park, another group of protesters took over a main street, strewing bamboo poles on the pavement and lining up orange and white traffic barriers and cones to try to obstruct the police.

After hoisting warning flags, police used tear gas to try to disperse the crowd.

Protesters responded by throwing bricks and petrol bombs towards the police.

Prior to the skirmishes, tens of thousands of umbrella-carrying protesters marched in the rain in Hong Kong’s latest pro-democracy demonstration.

Demonstrators carry bamboo sticks to block a road during a protest in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Demonstrators carry bamboo sticks to block a road during a protest in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)

Many filled Tsuen Wan Park, the endpoint of the rally, chanting, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong”, the South China Morning Post newspaper said.

The march started near the Kwai Fong railway station, which has become a focal point for protesters after police used tear gas in the station earlier this month.

Police with riot gear could be seen moving into position along the march route.

Protesters have taken to the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s streets for more than two months. Their demands include democratic elections and an investigation into police use of force to quell the protests.

A large group clashed with police on Saturday after a march in the Kowloon Bay neighbourhood, building barricades and setting fires in the streets.

Police said they arrested 29 people, ranging from 17 to 52 years old, for various offences, including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons and assaulting police officers.

The clashes, while not as prolonged or violent as some earlier ones, ended a brief lull in the violence. The protests had been largely peaceful the previous weekend, after weeks of escalating violence.

Protesters in Hong Kong have demanded that the city’s leader, Carrie Lam, step down, though that demand has evolved into a broader call for fully democratic elections.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hong Kong police fire tear gas at demonstrators amid chaotic scenesHong Kong police fire tear gas at demonstrators amid chaotic scenes

Hong Kong protesters imitate historic Baltic demonstration against Soviet ruleHong Kong protesters imitate historic Baltic demonstration against Soviet rule

Hong Kong protestors just want their city to remain freeHong Kong protestors just want their city to remain free

Hong Kong students rally as more protests plannedHong Kong students rally as more protests planned

Hong KongTOPIC: Hong Kong

More in this Section

US state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrivalUS state of Virginia marks 400th anniversary of slave ship arrival

Johnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blameJohnson’s first summit as PM sees clash with Tusk over Brexit blame

Tusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal BrexitTusk and Johnson clash over who will be to blame in case of no-deal Brexit

Prince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey EpsteinPrince Andrew insists he never suspected paedophile Jeffrey Epstein


Lifestyle

These green pancakes are topped with avocado, tomato and cottage cheese.How to make Jamie Oliver’s super spinach pancakes

Who else can pull off a look described as a ‘hip-hop Michelin woman’?As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.The French manicure is back – 5 modern ways to try the trend

The A-Listers hiding in plain sight: As Rihanna is spotted at the cricket, who are the celebs who have been living under our noses in Ireland? Ed Power reports.Celebs in plain sight: The A-Listers living under our noses in Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »