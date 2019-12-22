News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong rally in support of China’s Uighurs

Police and protesters clash at Hong Kong rally in support of China’s Uighurs
Sunday, December 22, 2019 - 04:19 PM

Clashes have broken out between Hong Kong police and protesters at a rally in support of China’s Uighur minority.

Police arrested two protesters who were attempting to burn a Chinese flag at the rally on Sunday, which was attended by several hundred people.

Some protesters were holding signs emblazoned with the blue and white flag of the independence movement in the northwestern Chinese territory of Xinjiang.

Riot police arrest protesters during the rally (Lee Jin-man/AP)
Riot police arrest protesters during the rally (Lee Jin-man/AP)

China has been accused of a mass crackdown against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, with reports of millions of people being held in heavily secured, prison-like camps.

Chinese diplomats have claimed that China holds no political prisoners and insist the centres provide vocational education as a bulwark against religious extremism.

Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, has been in the grip of a pro-democracy movement for the past six months, with many protesters finding common cause with human rights movements elsewhere in China and beyond.

ChinaUighurTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Harry Dunn family ‘incredibly reassured’ to meet British Home SecretaryHarry Dunn family ‘incredibly reassured’ to meet British Home Secretary

Iraqis protest as deadline looms to name new prime ministerIraqis protest as deadline looms to name new prime minister

Two women dead after ‘stabbing’ in UK village; man arrestedTwo women dead after ‘stabbing’ in UK village; man arrested

Thirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house partyThirteen injured in shooting at Chicago house party


Lifestyle

By now, pubs and homes are well stocked with booze for Christmas but, given the time of year that’s in it, few give a thought to what to do with the huge amount of waste from the brewing process.Ending the waste of spent grain

The Irish coast is famous for its rough, wild coastline and we have even tied a nice ribbon around it and marketed it to sell its appeal.Islands of Ireland: Survival at Conor’s Island

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 19
  • 22
  • 28
  • 35
  • 40
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »