Police actions before death of T2 Trainspotting actor to be reviewed

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 11:12 AM

A police watchdog has launched an investigation into the actions of officers in Scotland before the death of T2 Trainspotting actor Bradley Welsh.

Officers launched a murder investigation after Mr Welsh, 48, was shot as he walked down the stairs to his Edinburgh flat last month.

Two men were arrested in connection with his death and have been released pending further inquiries.

Today, it was confirmed the actions taken by police before Mr Welsh was shot will be probed by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC), following a referral by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).

Bradley Welsh was shot outside his home in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

A spokesman for the PIRC said: “We are investigating the actions of the police prior to the death of Bradley Welsh, 48, in Edinburgh on April 17 2019.

“The matter was referred to the PIRC for investigation by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report on our findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.

“As this is a live inquiry, we are unable to make any further comment.”

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said Police Scotland would fully cooperate with the PIRC investigation.

She said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has asked the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to carry out an investigation into events prior to the death of Bradley Welsh in Edinburgh on April 17 2019.

“Police Scotland will cooperate fully with the PIRC’s enquiries.

“The investigation into the death of Mr Welsh is ongoing and officers continue to appeal for information.”

- Press Association

