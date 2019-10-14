News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party poised for majority in parliament

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party poised for majority in parliament
By Press Association
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 11:05 AM

Nearly complete results in Poland’s weekend election confirm that the conservative ruling party Law and Justice capitalised on its popular social spending policies and social conservatism to do better than when it swept to power four years ago.

Poland’s state electoral commission reported on Monday that Law and Justice got nearly 45% of the vote, up from 38% in 2015.

Around 91% of the votes have been counted.

Leader of Poland’s ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski (STR/PA)
Leader of Poland’s ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski (STR/PA)

The results point to a Law and Justice majority in parliament.

The centrist Civic Coalition is running second with almost 27%, while a left-wing alliance is trailing with 12%.

The conservative agrarian Polish People’s Party got nearly 9%, while Confederation, a new far-right group that is openly anti-Semitic and homophobic, is set to enter parliament after winning 6.8% of the vote.

More on this topic

Five dead and 100 hurt by lightning strikes in Tatra MountainsFive dead and 100 hurt by lightning strikes in Tatra Mountains

Polish village hasn't seen a boy born in nearly 10 years – here's how that computesPolish village hasn't seen a boy born in nearly 10 years – here's how that computes

Not just immune, party benefits from scandalNot just immune, party benefits from scandal

Young Jews march in Poland to remember Holocaust victimsYoung Jews march in Poland to remember Holocaust victims

PolandTOPIC: Poland

More in this Section

Johnson unveils Queen’s Speech crackdown on foreign offendersJohnson unveils Queen’s Speech crackdown on foreign offenders

Catalan leaders convicted by Spain’s Supreme Court for secession attemptCatalan leaders convicted by Spain’s Supreme Court for secession attempt

Syrian troops ‘enter town close to Turkey’s border’Syrian troops ‘enter town close to Turkey’s border’

Scientists develop robot inspectors for offshore wind farmsScientists develop robot inspectors for offshore wind farms


Lifestyle

Gerry Fitzgerald runs Bandon Books Plus in Riverview Shopping Centre, Bandon, Co Cork.We Sell Books: Turning over a new leaf from bank to bookshop in Bandon

As UK legend John Surman gets ready to play at Cork’s jazz fest, he tells Philip Watson about his well-travelled career and why he’s so angry about Brexit.Jazz legend John Surman on a well-travelled career and why he's angry about Brexit

Dr Naomi Lavelle answers a weekly science question.Fish live in water all their lives but does that mean that they never get thirsty or do they even drink at all? To answer these questions we need to look at where the fish live.Appliance of Science: Do fish ever get thirsty?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »