PM still seeking Brexit deal ‘assurances’ but EU says it will not renegotiate

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 02:21 PM

The European Union says it has no plans for talks on renegotiating Theresa May’s Brexit deal after the British Prime Minister said she was seeking “further assurances” from Brussels to help it through Parliament.

With a vote on the Withdrawal Agreement expected to take place on Tuesday January 15 a European Commission spokesman said there were no talks planned for this week.

Margaritis Schinas said that the agreed Brexit deal was “the best and the only deal possible” and the Commission was focused on watching what happened in the vote.

Without some activity from Brussels Mrs May is expected to lose the so-called meaningful vote, which was postponed in December when it became clear the Government would be defeated.

Mrs May on Monday said she was still working to get concessions that would appease rebellious MPs.

Lorries begin to line up during a trial at the former Manston Airport site in Kent (Victoria Jones/PA)

READ MORE: Unimpressed reporter sent to cover fake traffic jam ‘practice run’ for Brexit

Earlier on Monday almost 100 lorries descended on Manston Airport near Ramsgate in Kent to test out using the runway as an HGV holding bay to prevent traffic jams on roads to Channel ports.

The trial, called Operation Brock, saw lorries directed along the A256 towards Dover in a 20-mile journey which should take around half-an-hour.

Up to 150 vehicles were initially anticipated to take part but only 89 were involved, the DfT confirmed after the first test.

- Press Association


Theresa May

