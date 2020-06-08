News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

PM Johnson does not believe UK is ‘racist country’ – Number 10

PM Johnson does not believe UK is ‘racist country’ – Number 10
By Press Association
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 03:18 PM

Boris Johnson does not believe the UK is a racist country – but acknowledges that discrimination is an ongoing problem, Downing Street said.

The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government was not complacent about the need to do more to tackle racism.

His spokesman said: “The PM doesn’t doubt that there continues to be discrimination and racism, but does not agree that this is a racist country.

“We have made very significant progress on this issue, but there remains more to do and we will not be complacent in our efforts to stamp out racism and discrimination where it happens.”

The British Prime Minister has condemned the “thuggery” which marred anti-racism protests triggered by the death of George Floyd.

Scotland Yard said 36 people had been arrested during Sunday’s protests in London, and 35 officers reported suffering injuries.

In Bristol, protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston and tossed it into the city’s harbour.

The empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood (Ben Birchall/PA)
The empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “People can campaign for the removal of a statue, but what happened yesterday was a criminal act and when the criminal law is broken that is unacceptable and the police will want to hold to account those responsible.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said it was “completely wrong” for the statue to be removed in that way, but told LBC Radio the monument to a slaver should have been taken down long before.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has been having daily calls with police leaders, including talks over the weekend and this morning with the Metropolitan Police and Avon and Somerset Police, Downing Street said.

Mr Johnson received an update from Met chief Dame Cressida Dick on Sunday night.

“They have our full support in tackling any violence, vandalism and disorderly behaviour,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“It is completely unacceptable they were subjected to attacks over the weekend.”

Police commanders had to take into account a number of factors – including the safety of their officers – before deciding how to respond to protests, the spokesman said.

More on this topic

Police chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down in UKPolice chief defends protest tactics after statue torn down in UK

Frontline officers call for apology after 49 injured in anti-racism protests in UKFrontline officers call for apology after 49 injured in anti-racism protests in UK

Houston to hold six-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s coffinHouston to hold six-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s coffin

6 anti-racism Instagram accounts to follow6 anti-racism Instagram accounts to follow


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Boris JohnsonEdward ColstonPriti PatelTOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

Flood threat persists across US states as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves inlandFlood threat persists across US states as Tropical Storm Cristobal moves inland

After week of protests, attention turns to November election in USAfter week of protests, attention turns to November election in US

Twelve arrested in Black Lives Matter protest in central LondonTwelve arrested in Black Lives Matter protest in central London

New Zealand eradicates coronavirusNew Zealand eradicates coronavirus


Lifestyle

A look behind the scenes of a Cork fashion journalist features among tonight's top tips.Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance

Katie Wright asks skincare experts for advice on how to deal with a sudden outbreak of spots.5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »