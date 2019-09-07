News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Planes land in Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov hugs his daughter upon his arrival at Boryspil airport, outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
By Press Association
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 02:36 PM

Planes carrying prisoners freed by Russia and Ukraine have landed in the countries' capitals, in an exchange that could be a significant step towards improving relations between Moscow and Kiev.

The planes, each reportedly carrying 35 prisoners, landed almost simultaneously at Vnukovo airport in Moscow and at Kiev's Boryspil airport.

At the Ukrainian capital's airport, relatives stood on the tarmac waving as the plane taxied towards them.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was also at Boryspil.

Those released by Russia reportedly include 24 Ukrainian sailors who were detained last November by the Russian navy off the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula.

