Planes collide on runway at Amsterdam airport

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 11:16 AM

An easyJet flight bound for London has collided with another aircraft at Amsterdam airport, causing hours of delays for passengers but no reported injuries.

A picture posted to social media showed the Gatwick-bound plane’s wing in contact with the side of a KLM jet.

One passenger on board the aircraft to London told PA he experienced “a bit of a jolt” after the collision but added it was “nothing unusual”.

He said those on board were forced to wait for more than an hour on the tarmac while staff worked out how to deal with the incident.

The passenger added that those due to fly on the easyJet service were facing a total delay of around five hours as a result of the collision, but said “I’m just happy everyone is OK”.

EasyJet can confirm that two aircraft made contact during pushback from stand

LVNL, the Dutch air control authority, said the planes collided during “pushback”, the process by which the plane reverses away from the gate before take-off.

In a statement, easyJet said: “EasyJet can confirm that two aircraft made contact during pushback from stand, one of which was easyJet flight EJU8868 from Amsterdam to London Gatwick.

“Passengers have now disembarked into the terminal where they have been provided with updates and refreshment vouchers. The flight is now due to be operated by a replacement aircraft.

“The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and an investigation has been launched in line with procedure to understand what happened.”

KLM said passengers on its plane – which was due for Madrid – had already been put on a replacement flight to their destination.

It is currently unclear how much damage was caused to either aircraft during the incident.

- Press Association

