News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Plane skids off runway and into street in Iran

Plane skids off runway and into street in Iran
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 07:50 AM

An airliner carrying 150 passengers has skidded off a runway into a street next to an airport in the Iranian city of Mahshahr.

No major injuries were reported after the plane apparently lost its landing gear in a hard landing.

Provincial airport director Mohammad Reza Rezanian said all of the passengers had been safely taken off the plane.

Tragedy was only narrowly avoided, as images from the scene showed the plane had ground to a halt not far from a populated area.

The incident comes as Iran is still coping with the aftermath of the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran.

176 people were killed after a plane was downed earlier in January (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
176 people were killed after a plane was downed earlier in January (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

The plane was shot down by the Revolutionary Guard earlier this month amid heightened tensions with the United States, killing all 176 people onboard.

Iranian state television said the plane involved in the incident came in harder than usual and lost its landing gear as it hit the tarmac.

No landing gear was evident in pictures of the plane after the accident, but it was not immediately clear if it failed to deploy or somehow collapsed as the jet hit the runway at about 9.30am local time.

Officials said the accident is under investigation.

The flight from the Tehran-based airline originated in the Iranian capital.

Iranian reports identified the plane only as a McDonnell Douglas without being more specific.

MahshahrPlane crashTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Death toll from coronavirus rises to 80Death toll from coronavirus rises to 80

Celebrities pay tribute as basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crashCelebrities pay tribute as basketball star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Protesters defy cleric to continue demonstrations in Iraq’s capitalProtesters defy cleric to continue demonstrations in Iraq’s capital

Pope Francis chooses priest who worked with street children as new secretaryPope Francis chooses priest who worked with street children as new secretary


Lifestyle

Orlagh Kelly owns The Reading Room bookshop on Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon in Co Leitrim.We sell books: The Reading Room - ‘Small bookshops, curated by people who care, make a difference’

As Stockton’s Wing release a retrospective album, Mike Hanrahan tells Donal O’Keeffe about getting back on the road, and his love of cookingStill a beautiful affair: Mike Hanrahan talks about getting back on the road with Stockton's Wing

An ongoing cull is resulting in a major reduction in the deer population in one of the country’s most visited natural attractions.Donal Hickey: Deer birth patterns evolving

A Courtmacsherry neighbour, Kathy Gannon tells me that when the tide is out, the vast acres of clean, grey mud of the bay reflect the sun in splendour in the clear, sharp air.Damien Enright: ‘How enchanting for humanity that we have birds’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »