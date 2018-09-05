Home»Breaking News»world

Plane quarantined at JFK airport after 10 passengers fall ill on flight

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 03:37 PM

Latest: A plane has been quarantined at New York's Kennedy Airport after about 10 passengers became ill on board a flight from Dubai.

A passenger on the flight has been tweeting information available onboard the plane.

Larry Coben tweeted to say that passengers are being allowed disembark and are having their temperatures recorded as they deplane.

According to Mr Coben, passengers were asked to fill out a form by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The airline said about 10 passengers were sick and were getting medical attention “as a precaution”

Earlier: A plane has been quarantined amid reports a number of passengers have become ill aboard a flight from Dubai that arrived at New York's Kennedy Airport.

The Emirates flight landed at JFK at about 9.10am (2.10pm GMT).

Video footage shot by news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.

A spokesman for New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said representatives of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention are on the scene.

A New York Police counter-terrorism division tweeted that it is monitoring what appeared to be a "medical situation".

PA & Greg Murphy


