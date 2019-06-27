News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Plane diverted to Stansted Airport after security alert

Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 11:15 AM

A plane has been diverted to London Stansted Airport following reports of a security alert.

The Air India Boeing 777 landed at the airport at around 10.15am and Essex Police are making inquiries.

The aircraft was escorted by two RAF Typhoon jets, and is parked on an isolated stand away from normal operations, the airport said.

The runway has reopened and is fully operational.

An RAF spokesman said: “The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

“The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

- Press Association

