Plane crashes into Florida river at end of runway

Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 07:02 AM

A charter plane travelling from Cuba to north Florida with 143 people on board ended up in a river at the end of a runway, officials said.

The Boeing 737 crashed into the St Johns River on Friday as it arrived at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, a military airport eight miles south of Jacksonville, from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter that a marine unit had responded to assist.

The plane was in shallow water and not submerged. Officials said everyone on the plane was alive and accounted for, with 21 adults taken to local hospitals in good condition.

A photo posted by deputies showed a Miami Air International logo on the plane. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on Twitter that teams were working to control jet fuel in the water.

Navy security and emergency response personnel were on the scene and monitoring the situation, the Navy said. Family members who were expecting the arrival of passengers were instructed to stand by.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the plane to leave the runway.

- Press Association

