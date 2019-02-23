NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Plane crashes into bay in Texas

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 10:25 PM

A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston in Texas with three people on board has crashed into a bay just east of the city.

Lynn Lunsford of the Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine plane crashed Saturday into Trinity Bay.

Lunsford did not know the fate of the people on board and the Chambers County sheriff's office could not be reached for comment.

The office said in a Facebook post the plane has been located at the north end of the bay. No other details were available.

Lunsford said Atlas Air Flight 3591 had left Miami earlier and an FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with the aircraft when it was about 30 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

PA

KEYWORDS

TexasBoeing 767

