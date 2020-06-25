News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Plan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws ire

Plan for Donald Trump’s fireworks display at Mount Rushmore draws ire
By Press Association
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 05:39 AM

US President Donald Trump’s plans to kick off Independence Day with a showy display at Mount Rushmore are drawing criticism from Native Americans.

Indigenous activists view the monument as a desecration of land violently stolen from them and used to pay homage to leaders hostile to native people.

Several groups led by Native American activists are planning protests for Mr Trump’s July 3 visit, part of his “comeback” campaign for a nation reeling from sickness, unemployment and, recently, social unrest.

The event is expected to include fighter jets thundering over the 79-year-old stone monument in South Dakota’s Black Hills and the first fireworks display at the site since 2009.

Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that's still alive and well in society today

But it comes amid a national reckoning over racism and a reconsideration of the symbolism of monuments around the globe.

Many Native Americans activists believe the Rushmore memorial is as reprehensible as the many Confederate monuments being toppled around the nation.

Nick Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe and the president of a local activist organisation called NDN Collective said “Mount Rushmore is a symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that’s still alive and well in society today.

“It’s an injustice to actively steal Indigenous people’s land then carve the white faces of the conquerors who committed genocide.”


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Donald TrumpIndependence DayMount Rushmore

More in this Section

Slavery advocate’s statue pulled down in CharlestonSlavery advocate’s statue pulled down in Charleston

Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’Simple saltwater solution ‘could help reduce early coronavirus symptoms’

Trio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud ArberyTrio indicted on murder charges in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Coronavirus resurgence sends cases to new highs in south and west of the USCoronavirus resurgence sends cases to new highs in south and west of the US


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher gets the inside track on why we’re now so keen on outdoor havensSky's the limit for open-air rooms

Peter McGuire looks at Global Pride celebrations during June, particularly some online highlights planned for Saturday, June 27Global Pride: A celebration of LGBTIQ rights and protections  around the world

Clive Davis is from Vicarstown in Co Laois, and has been chairperson of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival for the past 10 years.Question of Taste: Clive Davis of Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival

Ed Power recounts the tale of Fermoy’s rock opera from 1973B-Side the Leeside - Cork’s greatest records: Children of Lir, by Loudest Whisper

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

  • 5
  • 6
  • 15
  • 32
  • 39
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »