Placido Domingo tests positive for Covid-19

Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 05:21 PM

Placido Domingo has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old opera singer’s illness comes after his own glittering career had recently been stained by sexual misconduct revelations.

The Spaniard said in a post on his personal Facebook account that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive”.

The tenor said he and his family are in self-isolation and he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

“I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6ft distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!” he said.

Last year, multiple women accused Mr Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera in stories published by The Associated Press.

After first denying any wrongdoing, he issued an apology last month when the American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera found the sexual harassment allegations against him to be credible.

He has since had a number of performances cancelled. He also resigned as the director of the LA Opera.

Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

The virus has infected several leading politicians in Spain, and the prime minister’s wife, as well as causing the death of former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz.

