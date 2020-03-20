News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Placido Domingo resigns from opera union and donates £420,000

Placido Domingo resigns from opera union and donates £420,000
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 06:13 PM

Music superstar Placido Domingo has resigned from the US union that represents opera singers and will contribute 500,000 dollars (£420,000) to sexual harassment eradication programmes and a fund that helps opera employees in crisis, the union said.

The development came weeks after investigations by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) and Los Angeles Opera found sexual harassment allegations against the famed tenor, 79, to be credible.

The investigations were launched after the publication of Associated Press stories last year in which multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power while he held management positions at LA Opera and Washington National Opera.

Placido Domingo (Laszlo Balogh/AP)
Placido Domingo (Laszlo Balogh/AP)

AGMA announced that its four-month investigation found Domingo had “engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace”.

Details of the allegations were not released, but sources said investigators found 27 people were sexually harassed or had witnessed inappropriate behaviour by Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s.

LA Opera said its investigators had received 10 accusations that Domingo engaged in “inappropriate conduct” with women between 1986 and 2019.

Domingo helped found LA Opera in the 1980s and led the company as general director from 2003 until last October, when he stepped down after the allegations surfaced.

In announcing Domingo’s resignation, AGMA also said the union had withdrawn disciplinary charges filed against the singer as a result of its investigation. Disciplinary action could have ranged from fines to expulsion.

Placido DomingoTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Asian stocks rise after Wall Street advance on aid hopesAsian stocks rise after Wall Street advance on aid hopes

Coronavirus: World leaders warn of ‘record’ economic painCoronavirus: World leaders warn of ‘record’ economic pain

High Court to decide whether Johnny Depp libel case should go aheadHigh Court to decide whether Johnny Depp libel case should go ahead

China exonerates doctor who warned of coronavirusChina exonerates doctor who warned of coronavirus


Lifestyle

Showing that you care – from a distance.How to celebrate Mother’s Day remotely with your mam

The show will feature easy-to-follow recipes and tips and hacks ‘specifically tailored for the unique times we’re living in’.Jamie Oliver to front cooking show responding to coronavirus pandemic

Psychologist Dr Elizabeth Kilbey explains how describing things to toddlers, playing and encouraging them to be creative helps their development.What are the best ways to boost my toddler’s learning at home?

My 10-year-old son gets recurrent ear infections which are usually treated with antibiotics.Natural Health: My 10-year-old gets recurrent ear infections; teenage daugther's pink eye

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 8
  • 14
  • 15
  • 31
  • 34
  • 13

Full Lotto draw results »