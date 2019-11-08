News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Placido Domingo pulls out of Tokyo Olympics cultural event

By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 08:49 AM

Opera star Placido Domingo has decided not to perform at a pre-Olympics cultural event in Japan, according to the Tokyo games organising committee.

The event scheduled for April is meant to bring together opera and traditional Japanese Kabuki theatre.

Neither Domingo nor the organisers mentioned sexual harassment allegations against him in relation to his decision.

Domingo said in a statement released through the Tokyo organising committee: “After thoughtful consideration I have made the decision not to participate in the kabuki-Opera event due to the complexity of the project.”

The singer gave no further details. He passed on his best wishes for the event, while expressing his hope for a new opportunity in the future, according to the Tokyo organisers.

The Associated Press reported in August on extensive sexual harassment allegations against Domingo from decades ago.

Multiple women accused Domingo of using his power to pressure them into sexual relationships, including at the Los Angeles Opera, where he was the longtime general director.

US opera houses have cancelled Domingo’s appearances following the allegations.

Domingo has called the allegations “deeply troubling” and “inaccurate”, saying he believed all his relationships were welcomed and consensual.

The April event planned by the Tokyo organisers was to feature star Kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa as part of its Nippon Festival to promote Japanese culture and diversity.

The #MeToo movement has not caught on in Japan with the intensity it has in the US and other Western countries, in part because victims tend to remain silent due to widespread fears about backlash in a society where gender inequality is still evident.

