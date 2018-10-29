Pipe bomb suspect ‘had list of targets and put explosives together in van’

The man suspected of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and other opponents of President Donald Trump kept a list of elected officials and others who investigators believe were intended targets, a source has told the Associated Press.

The disclosure came as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc made his initial court appearance in Miami Federal Court and after bomb squads were called to a post office in Atlanta about a suspicious package sent to CNN. FBI agents escorting Cesar Sayoc, in sleeveless shirt on Friday (WPLG-TV/AP)

The official said authorities recovered soldering equipment, a printer and stamps similar to those used on the package bombs in the investigation into Sayoc, who was arrested last week in Florida.

Authorities believe Sayoc was putting explosives together in his van.

The official also said that, as part of the investigation, authorities were scrutinising Sayoc’s social media posts. Hillary Clinton is understood to have been one of the targets (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The FBI said via its Twitter account that the recovered package in Atlanta was “similar in appearance” to the bubble-wrapped manila envelopes authorities say were sent by Sayoc to intended targets from Delaware to California, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Joe Biden.

CNN President Jeff Zucker says all mail to CNN has been screened off-site since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country.

Among them were two apparent mail bombs sent to CNN.

At least some listed a return address of Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

She represents the South Florida district where the former male stripper, pizza delivery driver and strip club DJ lived in an older van covered with bumper stickers praising Mr Trump, disparaging Democrats and CNN and showing rifle crosshairs over liberals like Mrs Clinton and film-maker Michael Moore.

At Monday’s hearing, federal prosecutors said they will seek to keep Sayoc jailed until trial as a flight risk and a danger to the community.

A judge set another hearing for Friday on whether to grant bail to Sayoc and to discuss when he will be sent from Miami to New York, where five federal charges were filed. Attorney Daniel Aaronson reiterated his client has ‘not been found guilty of anything’ (Lynne Sladky/AP)

One of Sayoc’s attorneys, Daniel Aaronson, urged people not to rush to judgment based on media reports.

“Right now, we know very, very, very little,” Aaronson said of the case.

“We do not know all the evidence the government has. You have to keep in mind he has not been found guilty of anything.”

Sayoc, shackled at the wrists and ankles and wearing a tan jail jumpsuit, said little at the hearing but at one point appeared to be in tears.

Mr Aaronson said he did not know what made Sayoc seem emotional but noted he is facing decades in prison if convicted. The van that federal agents are investigating (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

Although authorities did not immediately say who might be responsible for the most recent package to CNN, the FBI said it believes the package discovered on Monday is similar to those Sayoc is accused of sending.

Law enforcement officials have said they believe the packages were staggered and more could be discovered.

Sayoc was arrested on Friday outside a south Florida car parts store after investigators said they identified him through fingerprint and DNA evidence.

Authorities say Sayoc faces more than 50 years in prison if convicted on all charges. None of the bombs exploded and no one was injured.

