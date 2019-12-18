News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Pioneer’ Lady Hale praised ahead of retirement as Supreme Court president

‘Pioneer’ Lady Hale praised ahead of retirement as Supreme Court president
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 01:38 PM

Outgoing Supreme Court president Lady Hale has been hailed as “an inspiring role model” in a ceremony ahead of her retirement.

Lord Reed, who will succeed her as president of the court in January, paid tribute to her “remarkable achievements” and her “immense contribution” to the law.

Lady Hale’s valedictory – the traditional ceremony for judges upon their retirement – was attended by members of the judiciary and the legal profession, who celebrated her “incredible” and “inspiring” career.

She told those gathered in a courtroom at the Supreme Court: “If Judge Brenda has inspired a younger generation to believe in the ideals of justice, fairness and equality and to think that they might put them into practice, Judge Brenda will retire content.”

The valedictory ceremony to mark the retirement of Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE (UK Supreme Court/Kevin Leighton/PA)
The valedictory ceremony to mark the retirement of Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE (UK Supreme Court/Kevin Leighton/PA)

Lord Reed said Lady Hale – the first woman appointed to the Law Commission, the first female Law Lord, the first female Supreme Court justice and the first woman president of the Supreme Court – was “an inspiration to women, and especially to women lawyers”.

He said “her greatest achievement as president was probably her handling of the prorogation case” in September, when the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful.

Lord Reed added that the famous spider brooch which she wore when giving the court’s unanimous ruling “has become a symbol of swashbuckling womanhood”.

He concluded: “We shall all miss an inspiring pioneer, a distinguished scholar and judge, and a valued friend.”

The chairman of the Bar, Richard Atkins QC, said Lady Hale had “dynamited her way into the public consciousness” to become a “single name celebrity” widely known simply as “Brenda”.

Lady Hale wearing her spider brooch (Supreme Court/PA)
Lady Hale wearing her spider brooch (Supreme Court/PA)

The president of the Law Society, Christina Blacklaws – sporting her own spider brooch – hailed the “enormous impact that you have had on women in the law and beyond”.

She added: “As a feminist, a lawyer and a leader, you have been a huge inspiration to so many of us.”

Lady Hale joked: “Not everyone thinks I’m such a good thing.”

She recounted how she was described as “the most ideological, politically correct judge ever to have been appointed” as a Law Lord, whose appointment in 2004 was said to epitomise “the moral vacuum within our judiciary and wider establishment”.

Lady Hale also appeared to refer to suggestions following the prorogation case that Supreme Court justices could go through a public hearing before their appointment, saying: “We do not want to turn into the Supreme Court of the United States – whether in powers or in process of appointment.”

She concluded by thanking her family, who were at the ceremony, and her colleagues throughout her career.

Lady Hale will now sit as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, as well as working as a judge at Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal.

More on this topic

A ‘museum of ice cream’ has opened in New York, and we’ll have three scoops pleaseA ‘museum of ice cream’ has opened in New York, and we’ll have three scoops please

Three dead as suspected tornadoes batter southern USThree dead as suspected tornadoes batter southern US

Volcker’s success as the slayer of inflation came at a huge costVolcker’s success as the slayer of inflation came at a huge cost

Louisiana sues California over alligator banLouisiana sues California over alligator ban

Lady HaleSupreme CourtTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Google and Facebook ad power risks driving up price of online purchases – CMAGoogle and Facebook ad power risks driving up price of online purchases – CMA

British judges to get new powers to overturn European court rulingsBritish judges to get new powers to overturn European court rulings

India rejects final death sentence appeal over 2012 gang rapeIndia rejects final death sentence appeal over 2012 gang rape

British woman receives world-first cancer therapyBritish woman receives world-first cancer therapy


Lifestyle

The new industry trend predictions are in. Liz Connor takes a look.From mobility training to greener kit: Will these be 2020’s biggest fitness and wellness trends?

Lauren Taylor combines a history-filled city break with some mountain air.Is Bosnia Europe’s best-kept budget ski secret? Discovering the city and slopes of Sarajevo

New low-cost flights make it possible to explore this iconic American city in a few days, says Ryan Hooper.Art, culture and empanadas: Can you fit Miami into a long weekend?

Joint wear and tear affects millions of us – but there’s still lots we can do to help keep them healthy now, and in the longer term, says Abi Jackson.6 ways to help future-proof your joints

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »