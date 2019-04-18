Pink Moon set to grace the skies

Astronomers will look to the skies this Good Friday, hoping to catch a glimpse of the annual Pink Moon – the full moon for April.

Despite its name, there is no actual colour change to the appearance of the lunar surface – it is a Northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower, which starts to pop up in the US and Canada at the beginning of spring.

Like any full moon, skygazers should be able to see the Moon in all its glory, fully illuminated by the Sun. (Phil Noble/PA)

According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the full moon will reach its peak little after noon, at 12.12pm, though it will not be easy to see until dusk.

The Pink Moon is particularly significant because it is used to set the date for Easter, which is the Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox.

In some other cultures, the Pink Moon is known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

The next full moon is referred to as the Flower Moon, which takes place on May 18.

- Press Association