News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally
By Press Association
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 04:08 PM

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has accused “the powers that be” of “trying to kill” Julian Assange ahead of the start of the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition hearing next week.

The 76-year-old British singer-songwriter said Assange faces being “locked up until he is dead” if he is sent to the US to face charges over the leak of classified documents.

Waters is due to perform at a rally in central London on Saturday protesting the Australian’s extradition and demanding his release. Supporters will gather outside the Australian High Commission on the Strand before marching to Parliament Square.

Assange, 48, is being held in Belmarsh Prison in south east London as he awaits the start of a full extradition hearing on Monday.

He is wanted in the US to face 18 charges over the publication of US cables a decade ago. If found guilty he could face a 175-year prison sentence.

Roger Waters, co-founder and bassist in rock band Pink Floyd, talks to the media as he announces his participation in a ‘Free Assange’ rally taking place on Saturday in London (PA).
Roger Waters, co-founder and bassist in rock band Pink Floyd, talks to the media as he announces his participation in a ‘Free Assange’ rally taking place on Saturday in London (PA).

Speaking on Friday to promote the protest, Waters dismissed the charges against Assange as “nonsense” and claimed he faced a “kangaroo court”.

Waters said: “He (Assange) has committed no crime, he published something, he’s a journalist, he did what journalists are supposed to do. There was no threat to national security.”

He added: “It looks as if the powers that be have every intention of submitting to the demands of the United States government to have him extradited to the US so they can lock him up until he is dead.”

Assange has been held on remand in Belmarsh since last September after serving a 50-week jail sentence for breaching his bail conditions while he was in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He entered the building in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sex offence allegations, which he has always denied and were subsequently dropped.

Waters suggested Assange should not be held for a “minor bail infringement”.

Asked who he believed was behind Assange’s imprisonment, he said: “The ruling class, the powers that be… the corporate world, the rich people, the people who run everything, the people who tell (prime minister) Boris Johnson and (US President) Donald Trump what to do. Those people.

“I’m not suggesting there are men in hoods and secret societies but we all see what’s happening.”

Speaking to the press near Battersea Power Station in south London, Waters posed for photographs next to a version the inflatable pig balloon that featured on the cover of Pink Floyd’s 1977 album Animals.

The original blow-up animal was famously flown above the power station in London in 1976, but caused disruption to flights from Heathrow Airport when it broke free and blew off into the sky.

It was later recovered from a field in Kent.

Waters previously called for the release Assange during a rally outside the British Home Office in central London in September, when he played his former band’s hit track Wish You Were Here from a makeshift stage.

More on this topic

Donald Trump offered pardon to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, UK court toldDonald Trump offered pardon to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, UK court told

Australian MPs urge Boris Johnson to intervene in Assange extradition caseAustralian MPs urge Boris Johnson to intervene in Assange extradition case

Julian Assange’s extradition would be like death sentence, says fatherJulian Assange’s extradition would be like death sentence, says father

Judge in Julian Assange extradition case warns against further delayJudge in Julian Assange extradition case warns against further delay

Julian AssangeTOPIC: Julian Assange

More in this Section

Firm wants to recover ‘voice of Titanic’ telegraph machine from ship’s wreckageFirm wants to recover ‘voice of Titanic’ telegraph machine from ship’s wreckage

China’s leaders sound cautious note over coronavirus fightChina’s leaders sound cautious note over coronavirus fight

Germany to increase police presence after racist shootingGermany to increase police presence after racist shooting

Tesla can fell trees at site of new factory, German court rulesTesla can fell trees at site of new factory, German court rules


Lifestyle

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »