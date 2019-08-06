News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pilots due in court accused of being intoxicated before flight

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 06:27 AM

Two pilots are to appear in court after allegedly failing breath tests ahead of a flight to the US.

A United Airlines service from Glasgow to Newark was cancelled on Saturday after the pair’s arrest on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Flight number UA162 had been due to depart Glasgow Airport at 9am.

The pilots are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The pilots are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The male pilots aged 45 and 61 are expected to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Tuesday.

They have been in custody since their arrest over an alleged breach of the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003.

The law states the alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.

If convicted, they face a punishment of up to two years in prison, a fine or both.

- Press Association

Air TravelGlasgow AirportpilotsUnited Airlines

