Pilot injured as small plane crash-lands in middle of New York street

Friday, April 12, 2019 - 08:44 AM

Police said a pilot was “very lucky” after a small plane crash-landed in the middle of a street in upstate New York.

The crash happened in the city of Fulton. The city’s police chief said pilot Michael Simpson was flying to Oswego County Airport when his plane apparently lost power.

The wreckage of the plane (CNYCENTRAL, SYRACUSE, NY, via AP)

Police chief Orlo Green said it looks like the pilot “may have tried to land on the highway and caught the pole with the wing of the plane”.

Firefighters said Mr Simpson was conscious when he was pulled from the wreckage. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Mr Green said “he’s a very lucky man”.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

Hillary Clinton: Assange must 'answer for what he has done'

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

New YorkPlane crash

