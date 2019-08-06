News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pilot in court accused of failing breath test before New York flight

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 04:16 PM

A pilot has appeared in court after allegedly failing a breath test ahead of a flight from Scotland to the US.

Glendon Gulliver was charged under the Railways and Transport Safety Act but made no plea.

The 61-year-old of Colorado, US, was granted bail at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The pilot appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A United Airlines service from Glasgow to Newark was cancelled on Saturday after Gulliver and his co-pilot were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs.

Flight number UA162 had been due to depart Glasgow Airport at 9am.

The law states the alcohol limit for pilots is nine micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – less than half the 22 micrograms limit for drivers in Scotland.

The other pilot, 45, who was arrested for allegedly failing a breath test ahead of the same flight was released without charge before the hearing.

- Press Association

Air TravelGlasgow AirportpilotsUnited AirlinesTOPIC: Court case

