News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Pig hearts could be transplanted into humans within three years – report

Pig hearts could be transplanted into humans within three years – report
By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 07:29 AM

Adapted pig hearts could be transplanted into patients within three years, according a report citing the surgeon who pioneered heart transplantation in the UK.

Sir Terence English, speaking on the 40th anniversary of the first successful heart transplant, told The Sunday Telegraph that his protege from that operation will try to replace a human kidney with a pig’s later this year.

The 87-year-old said: “If the result of xenotransplantation is satisfactory with porcine kidneys to humans then it is likely that hearts would be used with good effects in humans within a few years.

“If it works with a kidney, it will work with a heart.

“That will transform the issue.”

A treatment that helps the heart repair itself after a heart attack is the holy grail for cardiologists

Pigs’ heart anatomy and physiology is similar to that of humans so they are used as models for developing new treatments.

Hopes for a “holy grail” heart attack treatment were raised in May after a genetic therapy showed promise in pigs.

An international team of researchers including UK scientists found that delivering a small piece of genetic material called microRNA-199 into a heart damaged by an attack caused the cells to regenerate.

Myocardial infarction, which is caused by the sudden blocking of one of the cardiac coronary arteries, is the main cause of heart failure.

When a patient survives a heart attack, they are left with permanent structural damage to their heart.

READ MORE

Search for six-year-old boy who fell into UK river to resume today

An estimated 900,000 people are currently living with heart failure in the UK, while millions more have high blood pressure and both can cause heart attacks.

“A treatment that helps the heart repair itself after a heart attack is the holy grail for cardiologists,” the British Heart Foundation’s chairman of cardiology, Ajay Shah, told the i newspaper.

“This study convincingly demonstrates for the first time that this might actually be feasible and not just a pipe dream,” he added.

Published in the journal Nature, the research saw scientists deliver microRNA-199 into pigs after a myocardial infarction.

After a month there had been “almost complete recovery” of cardiac function.

However, the scientists have to overcome some considerable obstacles before the genetic therapy can be tested on human heart attack patients.

Most of the treated pigs died following the treatment because the microRNA-199 continued to be expressed in an uncontrolled manner.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Bright with some sunshine, but also heavy showers.Bright with some sunshine, but also heavy showers.

Sunny spells, but also showers.Sunny spells, but also showers.

Bright with scattered light showers.Bright with scattered light showers.

Sunny spells and heavy showers.Sunny spells and heavy showers.

Ajay ShahBritish Heart Foundationcardiac coronary arteriesMyocardial infarctionTerence English

More in this Section

Boris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit dealBoris Johnson to tell Merkel and Macron there must be new Brexit deal

Dozens feared dead or wounded after explosion at Kabul wedding hallDozens feared dead or wounded after explosion at Kabul wedding hall

Detectives given extra 36 hours to quiz suspects in death of police officerDetectives given extra 36 hours to quiz suspects in death of police officer

Teenager on murder charge after lawyer stabbed to death in UKTeenager on murder charge after lawyer stabbed to death in UK


Lifestyle

The Menu was delighted to make recent mention of a new UCC postgraduate diploma in Irish food culture and is equally pleased to announce availability of two new bursaries for same.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »