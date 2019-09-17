News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pictures of ‘ninja eggs’ allegedly for use in terror attack shown to jury

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 03:19 PM

Jurors in a trial of an alleged Islamic State supporter suspected of plotting an attack on the British army or police were shown photos of “ninja eggs” today.

Hisham Muhammad, 25, is accused of hoarding a wide range of weapons at his home in England in preparation for a “lone wolf” attack on police and army bases he had researched.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were shown pictures of two painted glass eggs filled with shards of glass and crushed chillies seized by police during a search on his house.

Robert Lewis, a forensic scientist with 34 years of experience, examined the contents on behalf of Greater Manchester Police.

The eggs, as found by police in Muhammad’s flat (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
Dr Lewis told the court today that the eggs contained a orange or brown powder with a strong spicy scent, as well as shards of glass likely to be from a drinking vessel.

The first egg contained 16.6 grams of the powder and the second contained 5.4 grams.

Dr Lewis told jurors that the powder contained lacromating chemicals, which would cause “extreme irritation” to the eyes and other mucus membranes of the body.

“If this type of chemical got into your eye, your body would produce tears,” he said.

Prosecutor Anne Whyte QC said: “This type of chemical is found in plants of the capsicum family, which includes chilli peppers.

“You said you thought the orange or brown powder could be crushed pods from the chilli plant, mixed with shards of glass originally from a drinking glass.”

Ms Whyte previously told the court the prosecution believed the eggs could be used as a disorientating device in combination with other weapons found, including knives, machetes and bear claws.

- Press Association

