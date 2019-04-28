NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Photos of Emiliano Sala in mortuary prompt police investigation - reports

Sunday, April 28, 2019 - 12:34 PM

Detectives are investigating complaints photographs of tragic footballer Emiliano Sala's lifeless body have been posted on the internet, it has been reported.

The images purport to show the Argentinian striker's remains at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth, Dorset, following the crash.

A detective told the Sunday Mirror: "We're disgusted somebody did this.

It is a very difficult time for Mr Sala's family and they should not have to endure additional pain this shameful act will undoubtedly cause.

It is believed the images were first published on social media several weeks ago.

The 28-year-old footballer, who had just signed for Cardiff City, disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu private plane after it crashed in the waters north of Guernsey on January 21.

Sala's body was recovered on February 6 but David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been located.

The footballer's father, Horacio Sala, 58, died at his home in Progreso in Argentina's Santa Fe province on Friday, local media reported.

PA

